Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Has $4.85 Million Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC cut its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 54.7% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 89,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 109,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 52,322 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $59,802,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 6.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on WPC shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 1.3 %

WPC stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,500. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $73.38.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 132.32%.

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.