Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Has $10.88 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 372,615 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 42,474 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $10,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 374.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:LUV traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $27.53. 16,401,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,739,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.28.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

