Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEU. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 64.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 51 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 1,300.0% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in NewMarket by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NewMarket stock traded up $7.59 on Friday, hitting $536.34. The company had a trading volume of 32,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,802. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $427.53 and a 1 year high of $650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $534.34 and a 200-day moving average of $572.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.47.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $696.74 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

