Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,874 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,989,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,389,000 after buying an additional 397,145 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,745,000. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,866,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,574,000 after purchasing an additional 891,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in MRC Global by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,010,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,863,000 after purchasing an additional 561,706 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MRC Global

In other news, Director Leonard M. Anthony sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Leonard M. Anthony sold 40,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Grant R. Bates sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $474,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,291.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,698 shares of company stock worth $1,242,374. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE MRC traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,626,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. MRC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 2.00.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

MRC Global Company Profile



MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

