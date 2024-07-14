Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 50,800 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,339 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter worth $283,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 361.0% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 1.9 %

CWAN traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $18.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,691. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 6,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $126,127.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 6,275 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $126,127.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,836.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $998,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,514.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,193,079 shares of company stock valued at $141,831,984. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

