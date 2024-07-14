Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC cut its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $40,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST traded down $10.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $322.98. 631,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,139. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $333.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $310.00 and a 1 year high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.55%.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

