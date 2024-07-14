Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,694 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Merus were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Merus by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Merus by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Merus by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Merus by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Harry Shuman sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $422,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $404,995.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,792 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRUS. Truist Financial upped their target price on Merus from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Merus from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Merus from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.90.

Merus Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ MRUS traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.26. 2,074,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,824. Merus has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $61.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.90.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The company had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Merus will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

