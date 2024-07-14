Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Short Interest Update

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Superdry Stock Performance
SEPGY remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24. Superdry has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.93.
