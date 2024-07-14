Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Short Interest Update

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Superdry Stock Performance

SEPGY remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24. Superdry has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.93.

About Superdry

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.

