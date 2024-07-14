Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,260,562,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $341,049,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after purchasing an additional 642,178 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $93,369,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 258.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 329,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $117,746,000 after purchasing an additional 237,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.32.

Stryker Trading Up 0.4 %

Stryker stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $339.37. The company had a trading volume of 835,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,649. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $337.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

