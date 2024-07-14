Stride (NYSE:LRN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $68.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.28. Stride has a 12-month low of $36.63 and a 12-month high of $73.32.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $520.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stride will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stride by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,661 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride during the first quarter worth about $111,377,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Stride by 2.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,154,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,821,000 after acquiring an additional 30,854 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Stride during the first quarter worth about $60,385,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Stride by 0.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 570,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

