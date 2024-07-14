Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Update

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Straumann Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SAUHY stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.16. 37,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,304. Straumann has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

