Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Update

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Straumann Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of SAUHY stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.16. 37,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,304. Straumann has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64.
About Straumann
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Straumann
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.