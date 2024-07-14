STP (STPT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.16 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. During the last week, STP has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. STP has a total market cap of $85.68 million and $6.16 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STP Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04446335 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $6,048,550.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

