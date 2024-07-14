STP Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $85.50 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. One STP token can currently be purchased for $0.0440 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a total market capitalization of $85.50 million and $6.01 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STP has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012211 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009249 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,952.73 or 0.99921659 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001023 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012117 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00067512 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04446335 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $6,048,550.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.