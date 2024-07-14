StockNews.com Upgrades Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,646.65 and a beta of 1.20. Neogen has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $24.09.

In other news, COO Douglas Edward Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $123,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 46,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,179.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth $365,794,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth $166,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neogen by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,546,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,125 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Neogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,304,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,272,000 after purchasing an additional 680,668 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Neogen by 917.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 671,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 605,635 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

