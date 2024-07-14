StockNews.com Upgrades FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
FONAR Trading Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ:FONR opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.19. FONAR has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $24.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53.
FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
FONAR Company Profile
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FONAR
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.