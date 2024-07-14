StockNews.com Upgrades FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

FONAR Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:FONR opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.19. FONAR has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $24.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FONAR Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in FONAR by 9.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FONAR during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of FONAR by 37.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

