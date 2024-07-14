StockNews.com Lowers Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OMAB

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $74.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average of $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.33. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $100.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.64 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 34.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $2.5963 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. INCA Investments LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 389,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,832,000 after acquiring an additional 57,709 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after buying an additional 44,546 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,203,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 226,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,172,000 after purchasing an additional 36,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares during the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.