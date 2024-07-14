StockNews.com Downgrades Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) to Hold

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

APTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of APTV opened at $72.72 on Friday. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $113.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Aptiv by 4.3% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 79,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth $743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

