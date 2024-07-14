STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Short Interest Down 46.3% in June

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the June 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ TUGN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,949. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average of $23.52. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 million, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of -0.85.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2477 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

