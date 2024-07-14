Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,863 shares during the quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,765,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,035,000 after purchasing an additional 452,494 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Steelcase by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,752,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,249,000 after acquiring an additional 352,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,215,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Steelcase by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 387,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 29,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 108,542 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

In other Steelcase news, VP Donna K. Flynn sold 13,310 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $182,613.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,216.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SCS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 569,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,549. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

