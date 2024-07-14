Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) Short Interest Up 69.4% in June

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 69.4% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Steakholder Foods Stock Performance

Shares of STKH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.52. 2,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,016. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Steakholder Foods has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $17.60.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

