Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0249 on Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. During the last week, Status has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $97.09 million and approximately $14.98 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012254 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00009356 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,459.31 or 0.99826274 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012054 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00067600 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,476,045 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,900,476,044.6149273 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02281087 USD and is up 4.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $1,516,220.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.