State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,554 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 941,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,789,000 after buying an additional 40,835 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $45,687,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,522,000 after buying an additional 17,270 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in State Street by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 28,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 270,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,941,000 after buying an additional 12,594 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STT traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $78.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,974,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.50.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Argus boosted their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.11.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

