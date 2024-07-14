Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,559,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,733,452. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.53. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.