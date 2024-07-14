Sprott (TSE:SII) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.09

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$53.09 and traded as high as C$62.84. Sprott shares last traded at C$61.36, with a volume of 33,433 shares traded.

SII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sprott from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities raised Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$58.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.14.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 26.79%. The company had revenue of C$56.01 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sprott Inc. will post 2.7231713 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.90%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

