Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,347 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $104,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $175,000. Ndwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 34.7% during the first quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PHYS stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $18.71. 1,218,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,065. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $18.93.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

