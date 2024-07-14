Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the June 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Spark New Zealand Price Performance

SPKKY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.81. 63,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,989. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32. Spark New Zealand has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $16.44.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

