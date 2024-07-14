Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 85.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $71,802,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 54.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,541,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,190,000 after acquiring an additional 544,312 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 8,523.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 170,902 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 378.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 131,651 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,041,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,759,000 after purchasing an additional 67,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,916.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $472,430. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. CICC Research assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Southern Copper stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,468. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.96. The company has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $129.79.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 30.44%. Analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 1.33%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

