Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of SRNE opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile
