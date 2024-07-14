Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Down 51.8% in June

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the June 15th total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Sompo Stock Down 1.1 %
SMPNY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 28,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,170. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.54. Sompo has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41.
About Sompo
