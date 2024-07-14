SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Reaches $0.0100 on Major Exchanges

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. SOLVE has a market cap of $7.37 million and $151,593.10 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001258 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

