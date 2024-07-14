Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Insider Sells £426,000 in Stock

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) insider John Macmichael sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.19), for a total transaction of £426,000 ($545,664.15).

Solid State Trading Down 0.3 %

LON:SOLI opened at GBX 1,465 ($18.77) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,487.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,382.73. Solid State plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,010 ($12.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,540 ($19.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54. The stock has a market cap of £166.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,219.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Solid State Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. This is a boost from Solid State’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,181.82%.

About Solid State

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It also supplies electronic components and materials. The company operates through Components and Systems divisions.

