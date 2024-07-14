Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Soitec Price Performance

Soitec stock remained flat at $62.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 466. Soitec has a 12 month low of $51.30 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.03.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

