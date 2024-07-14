Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Soitec Price Performance
Soitec stock remained flat at $62.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 466. Soitec has a 12 month low of $51.30 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.03.
About Soitec
