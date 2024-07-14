Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 108.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Smiths Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SMGZY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.01. 7,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,530. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $23.27.
About Smiths Group
