Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 108.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Smiths Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SMGZY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.01. 7,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,530. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $23.27.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

About Smiths Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.