Smithfield Trust Co Sells 4,929 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 79.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,024.6% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,463,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,450. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average is $31.42.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

