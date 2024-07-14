Smithfield Trust Co Sells 259 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,044 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE TJX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.30. 3,865,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,753,987. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.99 and a 52 week high of $115.35. The stock has a market cap of $129.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

