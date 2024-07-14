Smithfield Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.64. 1,810,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,420. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $98.65 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.