Smithfield Trust Co Lowers Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 15.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 19,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 594.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,271 shares during the period. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in ANSYS by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in ANSYS by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSYS stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $329.36. 232,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,949. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.52. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANSS. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

