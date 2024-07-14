Smithfield Trust Co Has $101,000 Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in First Solar were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in First Solar by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 22,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in First Solar by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 84,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 369,278 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,334,000 after acquiring an additional 33,194 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 1,246.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,263 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 44,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Solar from $195.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.92.

First Solar Stock Performance

First Solar stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $233.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,206. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.50. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $393,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.