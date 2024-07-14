Smithfield Trust Co Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 16.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $212.58 and a 52 week high of $302.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.