Sleepless AI (AI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $71.11 Million

Sleepless AI (AI) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. During the last week, Sleepless AI has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Sleepless AI has a total market capitalization of $71.11 million and $13.60 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sleepless AI token can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000920 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab. Sleepless AI’s official website is www.sleeplessai.net/home.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 195,625,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 0.52777178 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $21,002,232.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessai.net/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sleepless AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sleepless AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

