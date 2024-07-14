Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

SKWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SKWD

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

SKWD opened at $36.05 on Friday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $39.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $875,662.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,160.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $875,662.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,160.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $120,611.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,801.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,095,277 shares of company stock valued at $186,000,945 over the last 90 days. 8.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 587,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after buying an additional 54,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,390,000 after purchasing an additional 790,826 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 22,620 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $688,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.