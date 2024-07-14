Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Stock Position Reduced by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIX. B. Riley upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:SIX traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,922,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,753. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 2.33. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91). The business had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.23 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $60,812.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,564.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

