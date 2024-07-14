SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 20.6% Higher This Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $775.92 million and $2.14 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

