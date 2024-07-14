Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC) Short Interest Update

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Silver Spike Investment Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSIC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,810. The company has a market cap of $73.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.29. Silver Spike Investment has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07.

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Silver Spike Investment had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 44.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Silver Spike Investment Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silver Spike Investment

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Silver Spike Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Silver Spike Investment stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Silver Spike Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silver Spike Investment Company Profile

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

Featured Stories

