Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.92

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.92 and traded as low as $1.72. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 8,423 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SIEB

Siebert Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a market cap of $69.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $20.46 million for the quarter.

About Siebert Financial

(Get Free Report)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.