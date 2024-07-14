Short Interest in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Rises By 47.5%

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,240,000 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the June 15th total of 15,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $11.72 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $92,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,316,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,327.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $55,448,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 129,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 104,675 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 148,000 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,072,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Read Our Latest Report on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.