Short Interest in Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Rises By 43.1%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the June 15th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Willow Biosciences Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CANSF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,902. Willow Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company has a collaboration agreement with SUANFARMA to develop anti-infective API through precision fermentation.

