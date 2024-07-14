Short Interest in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Expands By 104.8%

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 104.8% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of UCBIO stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,460. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.4297 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

