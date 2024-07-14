Short Interest in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Expands By 100.0%

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
TMC the metals Stock Performance
Shares of TMCWW traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,306. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. TMC the metals has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.45.
TMC the metals Company Profile
