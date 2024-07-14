Short Interest in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Expands By 100.0%

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TMC the metals Stock Performance

Shares of TMCWW traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,306. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. TMC the metals has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.45.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

TMC the metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.