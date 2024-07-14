Short Interest in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Rises By 100.0%

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Swiss Helvetia Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWZ. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 288,658 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 349,903 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 223,655 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 40,825 shares during the period. 41.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Performance

Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. 21,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,240. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $8.57.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Dividend Announcement

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

